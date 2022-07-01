Los Angeles Galaxy host CF Montreal for MLS Matchday 18. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

For the MLS Matchday 18, the Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Montreal will face off against each other at Dignity Health Sports Park. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States.

The Los Angeles Galaxy come from losing their game in a very painful way against Minnesota, who were almost at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The first half ended 3-0 against them, but in the second they were able to react and the game ended 3-2 and playing 9 against 10. The Galaxy want to put this game behind them and focus on getting more points.

Montreal come from beating the Seattle Sounders in a tough game, and remain second in the Eastern Conference standings with the same number of points (29 in total) as Philadelphia, although with a worse goal difference. Of course, being in the first place could be a matter of a single game (because in addition the New York Red Bulls with 29 points and worse goal difference could be leaders) and therefore Montreal will go for the victory.

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Date

This Matchday 18 game of the 2022 MLS season between Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Montreal that will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, July 4 at 10:30 (ET).

LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal

You can see this Matchday 18 game of the 2022 MLS season between Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Montreal in the United States on: lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs CF Montreal anywhere

