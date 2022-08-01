LA Galaxy will face Chivas for a 2022 Leagues Cup matchup at the SoFi Stadium. Check out the probable lineups for this international game.

LA Galaxy and Chivas will face-off for the 2022 Leagues Cup opening matchup at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. This new tournament will be played between Liga MX and MLS clubs for the first time. Check out here the probable lineups for this game.

CONCACAF set up this tournament as the partnership between MLS and Liga MX have grown over recent years. Therefore, this year's tournament will be played as a test to a month-long league featuring all 47 clubs in both Mexican and U.S top-flight leagues.

Despite both teams aren't playing their best game, this matchup could be an opportunity to increase their confidence. Therefore, the lineups could be a mix between players with less important roles in the team or star players in order to help them with their game.

LA Galaxy probable lineup

LA Galaxy will have play with an alternate lineup as they have scheduled a 2022 MLS regular season matchup on the road against Sporting Kansas City. Therefore, Galaxy's coach, Greg Vanney has to decide which tournament is more important to play with the best players.

LA Galaxy probable starting XI: Jonathan Klinsmann, Kelvin Leerdam, Sega Coulibaly, Derivk Willliams, Chase Gasper, Douglas Costa, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez, Raheem Edwards, Javier Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic.

Chivas probable lineup

As well as LA Galaxy, Chivas have to mix up their starting lineup as they are in the middle of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Therefore, the starting lineup won't have their star players like Alexis Vega and Fernando Beltran.

Chivas probable starting XI: Raul Rangel, Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Orozco, Cristian Calderon, Eduardo Torres, Pavel Perez, Isaac Brizuela, Jose Gonzalez and Santiago Ormeño.