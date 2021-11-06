LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will face each other with a 2021 MLS playoff spot at stake. Here, check out what you need to know about this match such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

LA Galaxy and Minnesota United will meet at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday with a spot in the postseason of the 2021 MLS on the line. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts need a win against Minnesota to book a place in the upcoming playoffs. A loss or a draw could also do the job, depending on other results. LA are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings with 47 points, just one point behind their next rivals. They are coming from a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Meanwhile, Minnesota, who won Sporting Kansas 2-1 last time out, need a win or a draw against their rivals to clinch a spot in the MLS playoffs. However, they also have chances to enter in the postseason depending on the results between Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Seattle Sounders FC (need a win from Vancouver) and LAFC vs Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Storylines

This will be the ninth MLS regular-season meeting between LA and Minnesota, with the Galaxy leading the series 5-1-2. The Galaxy hold an unbeaten record (2-0-1) at Dignity Health Park. Their most recent meeting between LA and Minnesota at Dignity Health Sports Park took place in March 2019, in which the Galaxy won 3-2 with goals from Jonathan dos Santos and Sebastian Lletget.

How to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United in the US

The match between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United for Decision Day to be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, LA Galaxy are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -110, while Minnesota United have odds of +250. A tie would end up in a +250 payout.

FanDuel LA Galaxy -110 Tie +250 Minnesota United +250

*Odds by FanDuel