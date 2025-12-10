Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The outlook has changed dramatically for the team, as a huge victory over the Baltimore Ravens moved them from being out of the playoffs to reclaiming the lead in the AFC North.

This was Tomlin’s response when he was asked if last week felt like he was in the hot seat after fans at Acrisure Stadium called for the head coach to be fired. “Man, I’ve been in the hot seat for 19 years.”

In such a wide-open AFC, the Steelers cannot be ruled out as Super Bowl contenders if they manage to win the division. For that reason, Mike Tomlin admitted he expects significant support from the Pittsburgh fans for the game against the Dolphins. “I expect them to show up. It’s Monday Night Football in Acrisure. It’s going to be a big game.”

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin this season?

No. The Steelers are not going to fire Mike Tomlin this season and, thanks to the victory over the Ravens, all the rumors about a possible departure of the head coach have suddenly come to an end.

Tomlin is under contract with the team through 2027, and next March the Steelers must decide whether to pick up that year option, which now seems very likely. Obviously, despite the noise about a trade to the Giants, the coach has no intention of leaving Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin understands the responsibility that comes with being the leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this is how he responded when he was asked if he felt he needed to prove anything to the fans. “I always feel like I’ve got something to prove. Not necessarily to anyone in particular, but that’s just the spirit in which I go about what I do professionally.”

