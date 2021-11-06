Vancouver Whitecaps will clash with Seattle Sounders with a MLS playoff spot at stake. Here, find out what you need to know about this decisive match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Seattle Sounders on Sunday to try to clinch a spot in the postseason of the 2021 MLS. Here, check out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The home side will book a place in the playoffs with a win against Seattle, but they could also win a spot in the postseason with a draw or loss, depending on other results in the Decision Day. They are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 12-12-9 record and 48 points, with 0 goal difference. They drew 1-1 with LAFC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders have already booked their spot for the postseason and they’re currently first in the MLS Western Conference Standings with 59 points. However, they want to finish at the top and they need a win to secure that. If they draw or lose, they can finish second or third. Seattle was held to a 1-1 draw at home by the LA Galaxy on Monday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 33 times, with the Sounders having the advantage in the all-time series with 17 wins. Meanwhile, Vancouver have won seven times and they have drawn on nine occasions. They recently met in October, with Seattle winning 4-1.

How to watch or live stream Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders in the US

The match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders for Decision Day to be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Amazon Prime Video, KUNS TV - Univision Seattle, ESPN+.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Seattle Sounders are the favorites to win this match with odds of +135, while Vancouver have odds of +175. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Vancouver Whitecaps +175 Tie +230 Seattle Sounders +135

*Odds by FanDuel

