Lionel Messi reportedly not expected to announce international retirement yet; final tribute planned

Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi's international future hung in the balance, but a new report has shed light on what lies ahead for the Argentine icon.

Speculation is swirling surrounding Lionel Messi‘s future with Argentina following the team’s agonizing 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Amid rumors that the legend might hang up his boots on the international stage, new reporting indicates a final farewell isn’t as imminent as some might think.

According to Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Messi is not expected to announce his international retirement just yet. Reports suggest that Argentina‘s federation is planning a proper home-field tribute match during upcoming fixtures to give the captain a hero’s sendoff on home soil before any official transition occurs.

Despite coming up short in the final, Messi earned a spot on FIFA’s shortlist for the 2026 World Cup Goal of the Tournament for his long-range strike against Algeria, offering a silver lining of individual recognition after Rodri claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament’s MVP.

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Next up for Argentina is determining whether Messi will remain on the roster for upcoming international windows as the squad begins laying the groundwork ahead of the 2028 Copa America.

Messi after losing World Cup.

Messi’s legendary career legacy with Argentina

Beyond restoring national glory with the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, Messi demonstrated his timeless brilliance by shattering multiple records during the 2026 World Cup, a standard of consistency few players in history have ever matched.

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Here is a breakdown of his career numbers and impact with La Albiceleste:

Overall stats

Appearances (Caps): 207

207 Goals: 125

125 Assists: 65

65 Hat-Tricks: 11

11 Minutes Played: 17,112′

17,112′ Goals Per Game: 0.60

Stats by competition

FIFA World Cup: 34 matches, 21 goals, 12 assists

34 matches, 21 goals, 12 assists CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: 72 matches, 36 goals, 15 assists

72 matches, 36 goals, 15 assists Copa América: 39 matches, 14 goals, 18 assists

39 matches, 14 goals, 18 assists International Friendlies: 61 matches, 54 goals, 20 assists

61 matches, 54 goals, 20 assists CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima): 1 match, 0 goals, 2 assists

Major trophies and honors

FIFA World Cup: Champion (2022), Runner-up (2014, 2026)

Champion (2022), Runner-up (2014, 2026) Copa América: Champion (2021, 2024)

Champion (2021, 2024) CONMEBOL–UEFA Finalissima: Winner (2022)

Winner (2022) Olympic Gold Medal: Winner (2008 – U23)

Winner (2008 – U23) FIFA World Youth Championship: Champion (2005 – U20)

Champion (2005 – U20) Individual Tournament Awards: FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2014, 2022), Copa América Best Player (2015, 2021)

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In the short term, Messi will take a mandatory 15-day break following his World Cup run before rejoining Inter Miami, where the recent high-profile signing of Casemiro has reshaped the club’s midfield dynamic for the remainder of the MLS season.