This weekend’s 2023 MLS Regular Season Matchday 17 clash between Los Angeles FC and Atlanta United has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, LAFC sit in third position in the Western Conference table with 25 points. They have seven wins, four draws, and one defeat in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference table with 24 points to this day. Their record so far is 6-6-4. Check out the reason why the LAFC vs Atlanta United matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the LAFC vs Atlanta United match postponed?

LAFC’s clash against Atlanta United at the Banc of California Stadium in the MLS regular season was postponed because of the team’s appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League Final. The first leg of the Final was played on May 31 in Leon, and the MLS side are now behind 2-1 heading into the second game, which will take place at BMO Stadium on June 4.

In the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, LAFC’s Round of 16 encounter versus their city rivals, LA Galaxy ended in a loss. Therefore, the contest against Atlanta United has been moved to Wednesday, June 7.