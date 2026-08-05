LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 5, 2026

LAFC host Chivas Guadalajara at BMO Stadium in a highly anticipated Leagues Cup Phase One showdown on August 5. Two of North America's biggest clubs meet in a marquee MLS vs. Liga MX clash, and here's how to watch the game live.

Match Summary Match LAFC vs. Chivas Guadalajara Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara in the USA

The match will be available exclusively on Apple TV. No traditional U.S. television channel has been assigned to this fixture, making Apple TV the only official way to watch the game live in the United States.

Can I watch LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara for free?

There is currently no way to watch LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara for free in the United States. The match is part of the exclusive Leagues Cup package available on Apple TV, which requires a paid subscription. The service offers a free trial, but then the paid subscription becomes active.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

LAFC open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with one of the marquee matchups of the tournament, hosting Liga MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara at BMO Stadium. Under the competition’s format, each club plays three Phase One matches against teams from the opposite league, with only the top four MLS clubs and the top four Liga MX clubs advancing to the quarterfinals.

That makes every opening match critical, especially in a field where goal difference and regulation wins could determine who moves on. Beyond the trophy, the tournament also offers three berths in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, raising the stakes from the very first game.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC during an MLS match (Source: Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images)

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For LAFC, the match is an opportunity to capitalize on home advantage and build momentum after an encouraging MLS campaign that has kept the club among the contenders in the Western Conference.

Chivas, meanwhile, arrive eager to reverse Liga MX‘s recent struggles in the competition after MLS clubs captured the last three Leagues Cup titles. With one of Mexico’s biggest clubs facing one of Major League Soccer‘s premier teams, the contest is expected to be one of the standout attractions of the opening round.

LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara: Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Yevhen Cheberko, Aaron Long, Ryan Porteous, Ryan Hollingshead; Timothy Tillman, Eddie Segura, Mathieu Choiniere; Denis Bouanga, Heung-min Son, Jacob Shaffelburg.

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Chivas Guadalajara (3-1-4-2): Raul Rangel; Daniel Aguirre, Jose Castillo, Luis Romo; Fernando Gonzalez; Bryan Gonzalez, Jordan Carrillo, Erick Gutiérrez, Richard Ledezma; Armando Gonzalez, Roberto Alvarado.

What time is the LAFC vs Chivas Guadalajara match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 10:30 PM ET. Here are the start times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 9:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 PM