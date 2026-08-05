Monterrey vs Orlando City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 5, 2026

Monterrey take on Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium in Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup. Both clubs begin their campaign with valuable points at stake in the tournament's league phase. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live.

Match Summary Match Monterrey vs. Orlando City Tournament Leagues Cup / MLS Season Pass Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Monterrey vs Orlando City in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Monterrey vs Orlando City live with Apple TV, which carries every Leagues Cup match without local blackouts.

The service is available through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices and web browsers.

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Can I watch Monterrey vs Orlando City for free?

Unfortunately, there is no free streaming option available for Monterrey vs Orlando City in the United States. However, Apple TV offers a free trial before the paid subscription becomes active.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Monterrey and Orlando City open their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign knowing that every result is crucial in the tournament’s new Phase One format.

Unlike previous editions with traditional group play, clubs now face three scheduled opponents, earning points that determine whether they advance to the knockout rounds. A winning start can provide a major advantage in the race for qualification.

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For Orlando City, playing at Inter&Co Stadium offers an excellent opportunity to begin the competition with home support against one of Liga MX‘s strongest clubs. Before the game, Bolavip asked Robin Jansson about Antoine Griezmann’s impact in Orlando.

The Lions have developed into one of MLS‘ most consistent teams and will be eager to make a statement against a continental heavyweight before facing Leon and Atletico de San Luis later in the competition.

Antoine Griezmann and Orlando City teammates before a match (Source: Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

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Monterrey, meanwhile, enter the tournament with high expectations after assembling another talented squad capable of competing for international silverware.

Rayados know that taking points on the road would strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage before upcoming meetings with Inter Miami and Nashville SC, making this one of the standout fixtures of the opening matchday.

Monterrey vs Orlando City: Predicted Lineups

Monterrey (3-5-2): Luis Cardenas; Gerardo Arteaga Salcedo, Victor Guzman, Johan Rojas Acevedo; Lucas Ocampos, Jordi Cortizo Rodriguez, Sergio Canales Corona, Oliver Torres, Luca Orellano; Tolu Arokodare Cuypers, Diego Rossi.

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Orlando City (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau; Adria Marin, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel Brekalo, G. Dorsey; Tiago Andrade, Martin Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta, Ivan Angulo; Ramiro Enrique Ellis, Antoine Griezmann.

What time is the Monterrey vs Orlando City match?

The Monterrey vs Orlando City Leagues Cup match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:30 PM ET. For fans across the United States, here are the local kickoff times:

Eastern Time (ET): 7:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:30 PM