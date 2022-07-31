Los Angeles FC will play against Club America in what will be the 2022 Leagues Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The 2022 edition of this Leagues Cup will have this game between the Los Angeles FC (from MLS) and Club America (from the Liga MX). Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

Los Angeles FC are the best team in MLS today, not just in the Western Conference. Its staff (made up almost entirely of foreigners) is undoubtedly one of the most complete. They are clearly candidates to be champions this year and of course they want to prove it against a great from Mexico.

Club America, meanwhile, have not had a great start in the Liga MX and this is probably due to the fact that they have put a lot of effort into the friendly games that they had in recent weeks against great teams from the European continent. Now it's their turn to face the best in MLS and as in the games against Europeans, they will try to live up to it.

LAFC vs Club America: Date

This game of the 2022 Leagues Cup between LAFC and Club America will be played at the SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, August 3 at 11:15 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:15 PM

CT: 10:15 PM

MT: 9:15 PM

PT: 8:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch LAFC vs Club America

You can see this 2022 Leagues Cup game between LAFC and Club America in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

