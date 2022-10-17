'El Trafico' Derby will kick-off the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. Find out, when, where, and how to watch or live stream free LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the US.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS Playoffs in the US

Los Angeles FC will host Los Angeles Galaxy for a 'El Trafico' Derby matchup. This game will kick-off the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. Here you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, this game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The 2022 Supporters Shield Champion, LAFC had the best regular season among the Major League Soccer teams. Under Steve Cherundolo's management, Los Angeles FC not only got the top spot of the Western Conference standings, but are few steps away from their first ever MLS Cup championship. In a roster composed by Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, and Giorgio Chiellini it shouldn't be a problem.

On the other side, Los Angeles Galaxy started very high, but couldn't managed to keep up with the pressure. It wasn't a matter of bad performances, but throughout the regular season, the team managed by Greg Vanney stood up when the season was ending. And with 3 wins out of four games, Javier Hernandez's side kept their 4th spot in the Western Conference.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Date

'El Trafico' Derby matchup between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy for the Western Conference Semifinals will be played on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Banc of California Stadium for the 2022 MLS Playoffs.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free LAFC vs LA Galaxy in the US

Los Angeles FC will face Los Angeles Galaxy on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, and FOX Deportes.