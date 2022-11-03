Los Angeles FC will play against Philadelphia Union in what will be the final game of the 2022 MLS season. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union, Western and Eastern leaders, respectively; will face against each other in what will be the final game of the 2022 MLS season. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend the grand finale of this 2022 MLS season will take place and, as expected, it will be among the leaders of the Conferences. Los Angeles FC were the first in the West with 67 points, with which they played directly to the quarterfinals. There they eliminated the Los Angeles Galaxy, and in the semifinals, Austin FC.

A similar path was followed by the Philadelphia Union, who finished as leaders of the Eastern Conference with 67 points, and qualified directly for the quarterfinals. In that instance they would beat Cincinnati; and in the semifinals they would eliminate the last champions, New York FC.

LAFC probable lineup

LAFC's lineup would be the same as against Austin FC. The only doubt is Giorgio Chiellini, who retired injured in the game against Austin FC, but everything seems to indicate that he would arrive without problems.

LAFC possible starting XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Escobar; Cifuentes, Sanchez, Acosta; Vela, Arango, Bouanga.

Philadelphia Union probable lineup

The Philadelphia Union would use the same team that eliminated New York City FC in the semifinals.

Philadelphia Union possible starting XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Martinez, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.

