Los Angeles FC welcome Portland Timbers to the Banc of California Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).
LAFC got off to a strong start to the campaign last weekend when they put three past Colorado Rapids. Carlos Vela stole the show in the opening week by scoring a hat-trick, giving a perfect welcome to new head coach Steve Cherundolo.
On the other hand, Portland had to settle with a 2-2 draw against New England Revolution in the opening week of the Major League Soccer season. Will Giovanni Savarese’s men claim all three points this time?
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers: Date
The Los Angeles Football Club and the Portland Timbers will face each other on Sunday, March 6, at Banc of California Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US
ET: 10 PM
CT: 9 PM
MT: 8 PM
PT: 7 PM
TV channel to watch LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
The game between Los Angeles Football Club and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Sports App.