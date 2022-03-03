Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers clash in the second week of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Los Angeles FC welcome Portland Timbers to the Banc of California Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

LAFC got off to a strong start to the campaign last weekend when they put three past Colorado Rapids. Carlos Vela stole the show in the opening week by scoring a hat-trick, giving a perfect welcome to new head coach Steve Cherundolo.

On the other hand, Portland had to settle with a 2-2 draw against New England Revolution in the opening week of the Major League Soccer season. Will Giovanni Savarese’s men claim all three points this time?

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers: Date

The Los Angeles Football Club and the Portland Timbers will face each other on Sunday, March 6, at Banc of California Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season.

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel to watch LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

The game between Los Angeles Football Club and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Sports App.