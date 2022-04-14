LAFC will play against Sporting Kansas City for Week 7 of 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, you can check out all about the game information: when, where and how to watch it in the US.

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 7 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

LAFC will be visited by Sporting Kansas City at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for Week 7 of 2022 MLS Regular Season. The home team is at the top of the Western Conference table. Alongside Austin FC, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo is the leading scorer of the tournament with 14 goals scored. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City are currently rank 12th at the Western Conference table. They are one of the teams with most received goals in the tournament. The team managed by Peter Vermes hasn't been able to win yet as visitors. The Wizards have only scored 3 goals in their last 5 away games.

Since LAFC's first debuted in MLS, they have faced each other 4 times in Los Angeles. Both teams have won two times. Carlos Vela of LAFC has scored 4 goals, while Remi Walter of Sporting Kansas City has 2 goals, both are leading scorers of their teams.

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Date

LAFC will face-off Sporting Kansas City for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season on Sunday, April 17 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by states in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

LAFC vs Sporting Kansas City: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between LAFC and Sporting Kansas City is a must watch on 2022 Week 7 MLS Regular Season at 4:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: ESPN, ESPN Deporte, ESPN Deportes+.