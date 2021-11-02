LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps face each other today at Banc of California Stadium for the 2021 MLS Week 35. Find here full exclusive details about how to watch the game in the US, the preview, information, prediction and odds.

LAFC are ready to face Vancouver Whitecaps, Western Conference action for the 2021 MLS. This Week 35 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium today, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Strong fight for a place in the playoffs. The team from Los Angeles needs a victory over the Canadian side, which is 3 points ahead LAFC in the Western Conference standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Los Angeles Football Club can close out the regular season of the 2021 MLS with a winning streak as they haven't lost games in the last five. Three losses and two draws, the most recent game was a landslide 3-0 win against Seattle.

Vancouver Whitecaps top the MLS Table at 12th spot with 47 points, 12-11-9 and a positive on the road record. The last two games on the road were positive with a win against the Portland Timblers 3-2 and a draw against the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Storylines

LAFC have 44 points in the 16th spot of the Major League Soccer table, they have 12 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. In the last five games LAFC won against San Jose, FC Dallas and Seattle, plus two draws against LA Galaxy and Minnesota. The home record is good with eight wins, five draws and just three losses. Los Angeles Football Club are scoring an average of 1.56 goals per game, the defense allows up to 1.41 goals per game.

Vancouver Whitecaps also have a winning streak within the last four games with three wins and one draw, but even better is that the Whitecaps lost only 3 games of the last 23 games in 2021 MLS. The Whitecaps are scoring an average of 1.34 goals per game, and the defense allows the same average with a total of 43 goals allowed in 32 games this season. The final game for Vancouver in the regular season will be against Seattle.

The last game between them was a victory for Vancouver 2-1 at home on August 21, but a month earlier they had drawn 2-2 against LAFC on the road. Los Angeles Football Club won at home against Vancouver 6-0 in 2020.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the U.S.

This 2021 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Estrella TV, Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles FC are favorites to win this game by -1 goal to cover and -186 moneyline, they have the offensive power at home but the record against the visitors is 3-2-3. Vancouver Whitecaps are underdogs with +1 ATS and +537 moneyline, the draw is offered at +348 and the totals are set at 3 goals. The best pick for this Major League Soccer game is: Vancouver Whitecaps +1.



FanDuel LAFC -1 / -186 Draw / Totals +348 / 3 Vancouver Whitecaps +1 / +537

* Odds via FanDuel.