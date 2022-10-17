Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains unclear as his contract is up at the end of the season. However, a LaLiga club has already shut the door on the Portuguese forward.

When Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Manchester United last year, the expectations were through the roof. His return to Old Trafford, however, turned out to be more disappointing than predicted, as the Red Devils had their worst Premier League campaign ever.

Though the Portuguese star was arguably one of the few bright spots of the campaign, his role at the club has significantly changed since Erik ten Hag took the reins. Ronaldo has been getting little playing time thus far, which is why his future could be elsewhere next year.

Ronaldo, 37, has already been on the verge of leaving United in the summer as he reportedly wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, it looks like we have to rule out a LaLiga side as a potential destination.

Diego Simeone practically rules out Ronaldo for good as a potential Atletico Madrid signing

“Cristiano Ronaldo for Atleti? Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid. I wouldn’t see Martin Palermo or [Juan Roman] Riquelme playing in River Plate or [Ariel] Ortega in Boca Juniors. That is very clear,” Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone told Tigo Sports, via Goal.

Where does this come from? Well, when transfer rumors about Ronaldo were in full swing, Atletico Madrid were mentioned as a possible landing spot for the disgruntled United forward. However, Simeone made it clear that Ronaldo's past with Real Madrid makes it nearly impossible for Atletico to consider him.

"I have never talked with Ronaldo. I explained it very well in the interview," Simeone said in a press conference ahead of the Rayo Vallecano game on Tuesday. "There's not much more to say. I don't see myself coaching Real Madrid. Despite his talent, I don't see Cristiano at Atletico."

Ronaldo is going through one of, if not the most difficult moment in his career. Having entered the final year of his contract with United, it remains to be seen whether he'll stay at the club beyond June 2023. What seems to be clear is that Atletico will not be part of his future.