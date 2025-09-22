Lamine Yamal still waiting: Who’s the youngest winner in Ballon d’Or history?

Lamine Yamal remains one of the brightest young stars in soccer, but the question on everyone’s mind is clear: who is the youngest winner in Ballon d’Or history? Despite his incredible talent and breakout performances with FC Barcelona, Yamal has yet to claim the prestigious award.

The Spanish prodigy dazzled in the 2024-25 season, helping Barcelona dominate domestically and making waves in Europe. He played 13 Champions League matches, scored five goals, and provided four assists, proving himself a decisive force on the field.

Yamal also led the Spanish national team to the Euro 2024 title, adding international success to his resume. Fans had expected that such achievements could put him in contention for the Ballon d’Or, yet the award ultimately went to a more seasoned candidate.

Who’s the youngest player to ever win the Ballon d’Or?

The youngest player to ever win the Ballon d’Or is Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who captured the award in 1997 at 21 years and 3 months old. At the time, Ronaldo’s incredible season with FC Barcelona and Inter Milan established him as a generational talent.

Ronaldo’s dominance on the field that year was extraordinary. He combined blistering pace, impeccable dribbling, and lethal finishing to leave defenders and goalkeepers helpless. The award recognized his ability to change games single-handedly and solidified his status as one of soccer’s all-time greats.

Even Lionel Messi, who would go on to win the Ballon d’Or seven times, was older than Ronaldo when he claimed his first trophy at 22. That makes Ronaldo’s record the benchmark for every aspiring young player, including Yamal, who continues to chase this milestone.

What’s next for Yamal

While the Ballon d’Or has eluded him for now, Yamal’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down. At just 18, he has already proven capable of influencing games at the highest levels, combining skill, vision, and maturity beyond his years.

Soccer fans around the world are eagerly watching, knowing it’s only a matter of time before Lamine Yamal has a shot at becoming the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history—a record that has stood for more than two decades.

