Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba sets the record straight on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal comparisons

It is difficult not to think of Lionel Messi when watching Lamine Yamal light up the field for Barcelona. The young Spaniard plays in the same position where Messi launched his legendary career, often employing a style that brings back memories of the Argentine’s early days at Camp Nou. This similarity has fueled frequent comparisons between the two players. However, for Jordi Alba, there is no one who can be compared to his Argentine teammate.

The Spanish defender has been one of Messi’s greatest partners on the pitch throughout the Argentine’s career. In fact, Alba is the fourth player who has played the most games alongside Messi, and it is this deep familiarity that leads him to believe no other player rivals him.

“I think he is a great player [Yamal],” Alba said of Yamal during an interview with El Larguero. “But there are others at Barca, like Pedri, Gavi, [Frenkie] de Jong. And I’m leaving many out. I think comparing him with Leo… there is no comparison, but that is because Leo has no rival.

“We know what Leo is like, his desire to win and how he infects the rest of the team. He looks very happy here [in Miami], and that’s why he signed that contract extension. He will be here as long as he wants. He continues to make the difference. It is a privilege to have come here to continue sharing a career with him and the others,” the Spanish star added about Messi’s impact at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal with Jordi Alba. (Getty Images)

Alba decided to join Inter Miami following the Argentine’s arrival at the club, reuniting them after their successful tenure at Barcelona. Although the Spaniard has announced he will retire at the end of the season, Inter Miami are still fighting for the MLS Cup, where they must play the semifinals against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, November 23rd.

Messi’s pending Barcelona farewell

Jordi Alba admitted that Messi’s sudden departure from Barcelona came as a surprise and was a hard blow to the entire squad. Because the Argentine left the Spanish club during the COVID-19 pandemic, he never received a farewell match or homage in front of the fans—something Alba hopes Messi can obtain in the future.

“For me, it was very upsetting to see him leave overnight. That farewell was not the ideal one for him. I am confident that homage will be paid, and it will be a great celebration. I found out about it through the press, and it was a tough blow for everyone,” he expressed.

Regarding the star’s recent visit to Camp Nou, which caused a stir in Spain, Alba commented: “It’s normal that Leo has the keys to the stadium. He is the best player in history. His departure was not the best, or the one he would have liked, but he will have his tribute one way or another.”

However, Alba dismissed the idea of adding “Lionel Messi” to the name of the renovated Camp Nou Stadium. “I don’t think Leo would want that. Camp Nou is fine. But everything that is done around Leo is positive for all Culé fans. So it is welcome,” he said.