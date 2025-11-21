Former Real Madrid star believes Lionel Messi could be surpassed by Lamine Yamal in the future

Ever since Lamine Yamal broke into the FC Barcelona first team on April 29, 2023, at just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old, in a LaLiga match against Real Betis, he has been constantly compared to Lionel Messi. While some, like Jordi Alba, believe the Argentine has no equal, others believe the Spanish youngster possesses the potential to surpass the Inter Miami captain in the future.

One such believer is former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder, who weighed in on the comparison during an interview with Adventure Gamers. “We talk about whether Lamine Yamal can be Messi one day, and well, Lamine Yamal at Barcelona is the new Messi. They will never let him go, and I think the boy will never want to leave,” Sneijder noted.

The Dutch icon then clearly expressed his view that the young Spaniard has a chance to surpass the Argentine legend. “Perhaps Lamine will leave later, like Messi did, to try some new experiences. But now we are in 2025. If we talk again in 10 years, Lamine Yamal will still be at Barcelona. Can Yamal reach Messi’s level or even go further to become a better player? It is possible. Soccer players improve every year, and he is already at a very high level,” explained the former midfielder.

Sneijder also offered reassurance to the Barça faithful regarding recent transfer rumors: “Lamine has been there since he was young and has already achieved a lot as a first-team player. He has earned a lot of money. He is a huge star. Why would he consider going to England or Germany or anywhere else? It doesn’t make sense”.

Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

The numbers for Lamine Yamal

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already amassed 117 matches in the FC Barcelona first team (including 26 in the Champions League, 6 in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the Spanish Super Cup, and the remainder in LaLiga).

In these appearances, he has registered 31 goals and 40 assists. His trophy cabinet already boasts the LaLiga 2022/2023 title, the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, and the LaLiga title from the 2024/2025 season.

Furthermore, with the Spanish National Team, he has scored 6 goals in 23 matches. He was a crucial part of the squad that won the Euro 2024 and reached the final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

By comparison, Lionel Messi, at 38 years old, has collected 46 official titles (including 4 Champions League titles and 1 World Cup), making him the soccer with the most championships in history.

He also holds a record 8 Ballons d’Or, an absolute lead for the sport’s highest individual award. He has accumulated 895 goals (second in the historic table behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 953) and 400 assists.