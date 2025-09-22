Why are Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham and other Real Madrid stars not attending the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

The annual Ballon d’Or ceremony never fails to dazzle, as the soccer world gathers to celebrate its brightest stars. This year, however, the ceremony is proceeding without some notable names: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham, alongside other Real Madrid luminaries, are also opting out of the event.

In a turn of events, this year promises an unprecedented winner, as per multiple reports. The players rumored to grace the podium include the emerging talent Lamine Yamal, and Paris Saint-Germain stars Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, fresh off a Champions League victory.

Mbappe was anticipated to secure a spot in the top ten of this prestigious list, thanks to his remarkable goal-scoring feats. His teammate Vinicius Jr., who finished in second place last year, finds himself placed 16th this time around.

The evening also promises to spotlight the best talents in women’s soccer, with strong contenders like Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas from FC Barcelona, alongside Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, vying for top honors.

Why are Mbappe, Vinicius, and other Real Madrid stars skipping the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and other stars from Real Madrid are absent from the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony as according to a report from Marca, the players have been called up for the upcoming La Liga match against Levante, scheduled for Tuesday.

However, there is a rumor about last year’s edition in which Vinicius was considered a strong contender for the award, yet Manchester City’s Rodri ultimately took home the honor. According to a report from BeIN, Real Madrid did not agree with the voting format, which led to the absence of Vini, Bellingham, and their teammates from last year’s awards ceremony.

In this year’s edition, it’s evident that the Real Madrid players nominated in the final list of the Ballon d’Or do not appear to be the favorites to win the prestigious award. Considering the upcoming matchup, it seems more rational to focus on current performances rather than dwell on last year’s rumors concerning Vini.