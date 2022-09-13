Boca Juniors will visit Lanus for Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Lanus vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022 Argentine League in your country

Lanus will receive Boca Juniors in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

After their great victory in the Superclasico against River Plate, Boca Juniors managed to get closer to the first places of the standings. Ibarra's team has been improving in recent Matchdays, and this victory against the tough "Millonarios" is a good example of it. Now they want to get the leadership and they have an unbeatable opportunity to do so.

The locals have been by far the worst team in this championship. Not only because they are last with only 11 points in 18 games, but also because of the level of their very poor game in almost the entire championship. Beyond that, they will seek to complicate Boca Juniors, especially playing at home.

Lanus vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Lanus will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 19 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, September 14 at the Ciudad de Lanus Stadium, also known as La Fortaleza, in Lanus, Argentina.

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 2:30 AM (September 15)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (September 15)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Lanus vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Fanatiz, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Onefootball, Fanatiz International, AFA Play

Jamaica: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz, Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Fanatiz, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Trinidad and Tobago: Fanatiz, ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+