There’s still a long way to go this season, but many are already thinking about the 2024-25 campaign. With Kylian Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, Los Blancos’ possible home kit for next season has been leaked.

According to Footy Headlines, the new Real Madrid shirt will have a simple design, with their traditional white color along with the signature three stripes of Adidas in black on the shoulders.

Of course, this uniform will certainly bring back memories for the soccer community. The leaked white shirt combined with black stripes is reminiscent of Madrid’s shirt in the early 2000s.

The report also claims the new jersey has a subtle graphic design, featuring a Houndstooth pattern, which is popular in fashion. However, there are not different shades of white.

Kylian Mbappe expected to wear historic jersey number

Even though Mbappe has yet to confirm anything publicly, reports from Spain claim his Santiago Bernabeu move is all but done. According to Marca, the agreement between the player and the club has been signed weeks ago.

The 25-year-old has so far opted not to trigger his player option for next season at PSG, enabling him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any other club since January. Now it might be a matter of time before Madrid finally announce the striker.

In fact, it looks like the Spanish giants already know what number he will wear at La Casa Blanca. According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe will be given the No. 10 shirt currently worn by Luka Modric, as the Croatia international is expected to leave Madrid once his deal expires at the end of the season.