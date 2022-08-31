Leicester and Manchester United will clash off on Thursday at King Power Stadium in the fifth round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Leicester and Manchester United will meet at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the fifth matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 97th league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 47 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory 24 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Manchester in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Leicester vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Leicester vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Mexico: Paramount+

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sudan: beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO