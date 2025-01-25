FC Barcelona appears to have regained their top form, going unbeaten in six consecutive matches across all competitions. This impressive run has secured them a place on the Round of 16 of UEFA Champions League. The young sensation Lamine Yamal has solidified himself as one of the team’s standout performers. Yamal’s exceptional talent has even drawn surprising praise from a Premier League star, further cementing his status as one of soccer’s brightest prospects.

Lamine Yamal’s performance did not go unnoticed by Premier League star Cole Palmer who said on Sky Sports: “It’s crazy. I didn’t see him much in the season, but I played against him in the Euro final, like just to watch him… crazy. He’s really good.” Lamine’s ability to beat defenders, and knack for creating scoring opportunities have made him an indispensable asset.

Cole Palmer has emerged as a standout player in this Premier League season, delivering an impressive 14 goals and 6 assists in 24 appearances for Chelsea FC. As the team’s top star and offensive leader, Palmer has solidified his reputation as one of England’s brightest talents and a rising force in world soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recognized as an authoritative voice in the game, Palmer’s ability to identify and appreciate talent reflects his own exceptional understanding of the sport, proof that talent truly recognizes talent.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat trick during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England.

Advertisement

What makes Lamine Yamal truly impressive is his indispensable impact on FC Barcelona in areas that go beyond measurable statistics. His dribbling, speed, chance creation, and ability to draw defenders create crucial space for teammates like Lewandowski and Raphinha to thrive.

Advertisement

see also Not Messi: Former FC Barcelona player Joao Cancelo picks the best player in World Cup history

At just 17 years old, Yamal has also delivered tangible results, with 9 goals and 12 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season, further cementing his status as one of the brightest young talents in soccer.

Advertisement

Could Lamine Yamal become the next Ballon d’Or winner?

Rodrigo Hernandez, Manchester City’s defensive midfielder, claimed the last Ballon d’Or, but discussions are already underway about the favorites for the next award. Among the names being proposed, Lamine Yamal stands out, with fans touting the Barcelona prodigy as a contender. However, as promising as Yamal’s talent is, the path to securing the prestigious award seems complex.

If the Ballon d’Or were decided today, Mohammed Salah and Raphinha would likely lead the race, as both players have displayed exceptional form this season. Their consistency and impact make them top candidates for the prestigious award. However, Lamine Yamal would deserve a spot in the top 5 rankings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young Barcelona star has proven himself as an offensive leader for two consecutive seasons and has consistently delivered in high-pressure games, further solidifying his immense talent and potential. In due time, Lamine Yamal will likely claim a Ballon d’Or or two, but it might still be a bit early to predict his coronation.