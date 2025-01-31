Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract with Al Nassr expires on June 30, 2025, and reports suggest he first wants to evaluate an attractive sporting project before considering a renewal. In response, Al Nassr have restructured its sporting approach, making a key move by selling its first major star, Anderson Talisca, to Fenerbahce. Al Nassr have opted to reinforce the striker position with a 21-year-old Premier League talent.

Al Nassr have officially announced the signing of young Colombian talent Jhon Jader Duran from Aston Villa through its official X account, formerly Twitter. The striker joins the Saudi club for a reported fee of €77 million, with an additional €15 million in potential add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano and Transfermarkt.

Duran showcased his talent in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals in 78 appearances and delivering in key moments for Aston Villa. Recognized by Premier League experts as one of the league’s top young prospects. This signing was not easy, as not only Al Nassr, but also Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham wanted to sign him, as reported by Pipe Sierra, a Colombian journalist.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra reports that Jhon Jader Duran sought to leave Aston Villa after feeling betrayed by the club. Last summer, he was reportedly close to joining West Ham, but the move was blocked. Despite staying, his playing time did not improve, further fueling his desire for a transfer.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Aston Villa FC at City Ground on December 14, 2024 in Nottingham, England.

What would Jhon Jader Duran’s arrival at Al Nassr mean for his professional future?

Jhon Jader Duran’s move to Al Nassr presents a valuable opportunity for him to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest strikers in football history, much like Radamel Falcao once mentored a young Kylian Mbappe at AS Monaco.

Duran is a fast and powerful forward with exceptional technical ability, making him a dangerous attacking threat. His skill set includes impressive dribbling, acceleration, and the capability to strike from long range, adding versatility to Al Nassr’s frontline.

Could Jhon Jader Duran’s move to Al Nassr signal Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit?

The signing of young Colombian striker Jhon Jader Duran does not signal Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. On the contrary, it reinforces Al Nassr’s commitment to its long-term sporting project and to its Portuguese star, who, according to reports, could extend his contract.

Since Cristiano’s arrival to Saudi Arabia on January 2023, he has continued to showcase his elite goal-scoring ability. Now, with Duran as his new attacking partner, he will have additional support in the final third as he aims to secure his first league title.

