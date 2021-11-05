Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will clash off on Saturday at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Leipzig will host Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Dortmund in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 11th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning six games so far; RB Leipzig have celebrated a victory twice to this day, and an equal number of two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 13, 2021, when the Black and Yellows became the 2021 DFB-Pokal champions after snatching a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Dortmund

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Leipzig have triumphed three times, and two of them have ended in a draw (WWDWD). Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have not lost a Bundesliga game since September 25. Thus, they have managed to emerge victorious on four successive occasions, while losing once (LWWWW).

The Die Roten Bullen are placed in eighth place in Bundesliga with 15 points won in 10 games in the 2021-22 season. On the other hand, the Black and Yellows currently sit six positions above them, in second place on the Bundesliga table with 24 points in 10 matches so far.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 10, 2016, when the Red Bulls triumphed surprisingly with a final result of plain 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in the 2016/17 Bundesliga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 11 game between Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, to be played on Saturday, at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Dortmund, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Predictions And Odds

All odds are in favor of Leipzig. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -250 odds to grab another win in the new season. The away side Borussia Dortmund have +600 odds to cause an upset in the 11th round, while a tie would result in a +410 payout.

FanDuel Leipzig -110 Tie +280 Borussia Dortmund +270

* Odds via FanDuel