Borussia Dortmund will welcome Bayern at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league Der Klassiker soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 107th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 51 games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory only 26 times to this day, and a great number of even 29 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 17, 2021, when the Bavarians won the 2021 DFL-Supercup after grabbing a comfortable 3-1 win away in Dortmund. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM-

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Storylines

Bayern have been in great form in the Bundesliga lately. In their last five fixtures, they have triumphed four times and lost once (WWLWW). Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have teh identical record of four victories and one defeat in their last five matches (WWWLW).

Die Borussen currently sit in second place on the Bundesliga table with 30 points in 13 matches so far. On the other hand, the Bavarian side are placed right above them, on top of the Bundesliga with 31 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 16, 1965, when the Dortmund outfit surprised FCB with a final result of 2-0 in the 1965-66 Bundesliga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 14 Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern, to be played on Saturday, at the Volkswagen Arena in Borussia Dortmund, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Borussia Dortmund. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -135 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Borussia Dortmund have +310 odds to cause an upset in the 14th round, while a tie would result in an +340 payout.

FanDuel Borussia Dortmund +310 Tie +340 Bayern -135

* Odds via FanDuel