Leon take on Monterrey at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Leon and Monterrey meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team knows that the visitors are eager for a win. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Leon have a good record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with three wins, two draws and two losses which meant Leon's first losing streak in the second phase in Liga MX, but they quickly got out of that bad streak and won two consecutive games against Guadalajara and Necaxa.

Monterrey lost two consecutive games against Puebla 0-1 and against Atletico de San Luis 0-2, but for now the team still has a positive record with one win, two draws and two losses. After this game Monterrey return home to play against a big favorite, Club America.

Leon vs Monterrey: Date

Leon and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Tuesday, March 1 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. Monterrey's desperation to get off the losing streak could be beneficial for Leon since the home team's offense is strong.

Leon vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leon vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Leon and Monterrey at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Tuesday, March 1, will be broadcast in Mexico by Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App

