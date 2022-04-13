Libertad play against Caracas for a Group Stage game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Libertad and Caracas meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on April 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team knows what it's like to score in the tournament but they haven't won a game yet. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Libertad are in the first spot of Group B thanks to a tie, they also tied their first Copa Libertadores game like the rest of the other teams in the group. This will be Libertad's first home game during the tournament.

Caracas had a tough game against Athletico Paranaense at home, they did an impeccable defensive job to keep the scoreboard goalless during the 90 minutes. But the offensive game of Caracas was cut by the defense of the Brazilians.

Libertad vs Caracas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay.

Live Stream: Star+ (free trial)

Libertad vs Caracas: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Libertad vs Caracas: Storylines

Libertad tied the first game of the group stage against The Strongest 1-1 in what was the first game on the road for them. The Bolivian team scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute but three minutes as Libertad scored the equalizer by Merlini, after that goal the game became heavy and highly defensive.

Caracas proved to be good with defensive work against Athletico Paranaense, that game ended 0-0 but it is time for Caracas to win a game in the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Caracas have a "streak" of appearances in the tournament since 2019, and in 2009 they played in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Libertad vs Caracas in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Libertad vs Caracas: Predictions And Odds

Libertad are home favorites to win with 1.31 odds that will pay $131 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are favored since they scored in the group stage. Caracas are underdogs at 8.50 odds. The draw is offered at 5.25 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Over 2.5.

* Odds via BetMGM.