Liechtenstein take on Latvia at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Liechtenstein and Latvia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz. The home team still doesn't know what it's like to win a game in the competition and the visitors are group leaders. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Liechtenstein have three consecutive losses in the Nations League, the first game during the new edition of the competition was a loss against Moldova 0-2, after that loss they added another two against Latvia 0-1 and Andorra 1-2.

Latvia as group leaders are having a big year with a winning streak since 2021 with five wins and two draws. The most recent game for Latvia was a 4-2 victory over Moldova, that was the first game in the Nations League where Latvia allowed goals.

Liechtenstein vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time

Liechtenstein and Latvia play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz.

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 15)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Liechtenstein vs Latvia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport OTT 8

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport OTT 8

Cameroon: SuperSport OTT 8

Canada: Fubo Sports Network, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport OTT 8

Gambia: SuperSport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 8

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 8

Latvia: Viaplay Latvia

Liberia: SuperSport OTT 8

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Macau: iQiyi

Malawi: SuperSport OTT 8

Mauritius: SuperSport OTT 8

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport OTT 8

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 8

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport OTT 8

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 8

Sudan: SuperSport OTT 8

Tanzania: SuperSport OTT 8

Uganda: SuperSport OTT 8

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD

United States: ViX, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport OTT 8

Zimbabwe: SuperSport OTT 8

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Latvia anywhere

