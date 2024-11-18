Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys will take on Houston Texans in a Week 11 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Dallas Cowboys will face off against Houston Texans in a Week 11 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find all the game details below, including kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the USA, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Week 11 wraps up with a high-stakes matchup as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans in a crucial game. The Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, have struggled to find consistency this season and now face a must-win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Another loss would drop Dallas to 3-7, making a postseason push increasingly improbable. The Texans are looking to bounce back after a tight loss to the Lions. At 6-4, Houston are eager to get back on track and improve to 7-4, especially against a Cowboys team that has been plagued by inconsistency all year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans match be played?

Dallas Cowboys will face Houston Texans in the Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, November 18, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Trey Lance about future as replacement of Dak Prescott with Cowboys

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.