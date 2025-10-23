Where to watch LDU Quito vs Palmeiras in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

LDU Quito and Palmeiras will face each other in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals is shaping up to be a thrilling clash between two South American powerhouses chasing a spot in the tournament’s grand finale. Liga de Quito enter the matchup riding high after a commanding 3-0 win over Sao Paulo.

On the other hand, Palmeiras carry momentum from an impressive 5-2 aggregate triumph over River Plate in the previous round. With both clubs boasting rich international pedigrees and championship ambitions, fans can expect an electric showdown worthy of CONMEBOL’s premier competition.

When will the LDU Quito vs Palmeiras match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Thursday, October 23, with LDU Quito and Palmeiras in the first leg of the semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Ricardo Ade of LDU de Quito – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

LDU Quito vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Palmeiras in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between LDU Quito and Palmeiras will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.