Where to watch Palmeiras vs LDU Quito in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras and LDU Quito will face each other in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

The second leg of this series kicks off with Liga de Quito holding a commanding 3-0 lead after a dominant first-half performance at home. What was expected to be a tightly contested matchup has so far tilted heavily in favor of the Ecuadorian side, but the tie is far from decided.

Palmeiras understand the uphill battle ahead. The Verdao know very well they’ll need a near-perfect outing to erase the deficit against a Liga squad that has a strong track record competing in Brazil.

When will the Palmeiras vs LDU Quito match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Thursday, October 30, with Palmeiras facing LDU Quito in the second leg of the semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Allan of Palmeiras is challenged by Bryan Ramirez of LDU de Quito – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Palmeiras vs LDU Quito: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs LDU Quito in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Palmeiras and LDU Quito will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect.