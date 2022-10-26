Toluca and Pachuca will face off in the final of Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. Though any team fight for the glory of hoisting the trophy, many fans wonder how much money do the winners get. In this article, you'll find out all the details about the economic prize for the champion.

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs are close to an end with the spectacular matchup between Pachuca and Toluca. These two teams had been the winningest in Mexico under the new short-tournament format which was adopted in 1996. Prior to that year, the Mexican League played seasons which lasted an entire year, but, after that change, we have two championships in each semester.

Pachuca have reached 12 finals in the Torneos Cortos (short-tournament format) and this is their second consecutive series for the title with Guillermo Almada as their manager. On Clausura 2022, the Tuzos lost even when the second leg of the final was played at home against Atlas. Meanwhile, Toluca are chasing history. The Diablos Rojos want their 11th title and that will put them just two behind of the all-time leader: Club America.

For these clubs, fans and of course the front office, there's a very interesting subject regarding the final and the future seasons. It's not only about the trophy, it's also about the money. Read here to check out all the details about the economic prize Liga MX will give to the champions.

Liga MX 2022 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Though Liga MX has never announced an official amount of money, some reports have tracked the possible number for the champion. For example, when the Copa MX was still played, the prize money was close to 2 million pesos (approximately $200k). Of course, the Mexican Cup was a tournament with less importance than the league season so, we can start from that point.

Considering that Mexican Cup official number, many reports estimate the Liga MX prize money has to be at least the double: 4 million pesos (approximately $400k). It could very well reach a higher quantity and be close to 5 million for the winning team. Besides, it's not only the Liga MX prize, but also the bonus which are triggered in the contracts with the sponsors.

At the same time, there are other type of prizes, which on the long-term mean more money. For example, the winner of Toluca against Pachuca goes to the CONCACAF Champions League. As an international tournament, there's money involved in each round. There also the Campeones Cup, the duel vs the MLS monarch.