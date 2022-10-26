Toluca play against Pachuca at the Final of the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Apertura. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Toluca and Pachuca meet in a game for the Final of the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca on October 27, 2022 at 9:06 PM (ET). The home team knows that the regular season and the playoffs were tough. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX potential lineups.

Toluca did everything right during the regular season, they had a good defensive strategy and despite not being big favorites they showed patience during the reclassification phase to advance to the quarter-finals where they won against Santos.

Pachuca did not have to go through the same path as Toluca to reach the final, they had a shorter path, but that does not detract from the fact that Pachuca eliminated two big favorites like Tigres UANL and Monterrey during the playoffs.

Toluca probable lineup

Toluca were the sixth best team overall in the league table, they won most of the games at home but playing on the road the team knew how to stop the rivals to close the regular season with a record of 3-2- 3.

Toluca's top scorer is Jean Meneses with seven goals, but Camilo Sanvezzo is the second top scorer with six goals, although the latter is not a starter. The bad news for Toluca is that Luis Garcia (main goalkeeper) will not return until next year.

This is the likely Toluca’s lineup for this game: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Jorge Torres Nilo, Leonardo Fernandez, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Fernando Navarro Moran, Claudiso Baeza, Haret Ortega, Andres Mosquera Guardia, Carlos Gonzalez Espinola

Pachuca probable lineup

During their semi-final round against Monterrey, Pachuca showed no mercy, they won 6-2 overall showing offensive power like no other team.

Pachuca depend a lot on the Argentinian Nicolas Ibañez since he is the team's top scorer with 11 goals. Two other players like Aviles Hurtado and Illian Hernandez have three goals each.

This is the likely Pachuca’s lineup for this game: Oscar Ustari, Kevin Alvarez, Victor Guzman, Nicolas Ibañez, Erick Sanchez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Luis Chavez, Romario Ibarra, Mauricio Isais, Israel Luna