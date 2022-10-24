The 2022 Liga MX Apertura is closing out with the grand finals game between Toluca and Pachuca. Here, you will find out when the 2023 Torneo Clausura Liga MX tournament will kick-off next year.

The first tournament of the 2022-2023 season for the Mexican top-flight will close out when Toluca play against Pachuca for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Finals in a two-legged matchup. Then, after the 2022 World Cup is finished off, the 2023 Torneo Clausura will be ready to begin.

The season started with Cruz Azul crowned as the SuperCopa MX Champions against Atlas, who won the last two Mexican league tournaments in a row. However, the Rojinegros couldn't qualified for the Liga MX Playoffs, while La Maquina Cementera couldn't pass the Quarterfinals stage.

The 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will mark up the second tournament of the season. If nothing unexpected happens, the same 18 teams will compete for the Liga MX Trophy once again. However, it is still unclear if Liga MX President Mikel Arriola will allow relegation and promotion for the next tournament.

Liga MX 2023: When does the Clausura tournament begin?

While all Liga MX fans are eagerly waiting to watch which team picks up the win in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Finals between Pachuca and Toluca, the other 16 teams are preparing to compete for the Liga MX Trophy in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

So, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Liga MX Board of Directors decided to start the second tournament of the 2022-2023 Liga MX season on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Also, matchday 1 of the tournament will continue on Friday, January 6, 2023. As well as on Saturday, January 7, 2023 to finish it on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

It is expected to continue for a complete 17 matchdays of the regular season. Then, the 2023 Liga MX Playoffs will start with the Reclassification matchups. Then, between the last eight teams, the Quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the finals will be played. In fact, the 2023 Liga MX Clausura finals are expected to be played on Sunday, June 2, 2023.