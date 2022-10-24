After the break, all the 18 Liga MX will be ready to play for the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Find out when does the transfer window begin for your club to sign new players.

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura will close out when Toluca face Pachuca for the 2022 Liga MX Trophy. That's why is crucial to know when does the transfer window will start in order to be aware of the new signings for the other 16 Liga MX teams.

As well as the team that will spend the most money on transfers. For example, Club America were the biggest spenders through the last transfer window. In fact, Las Aguilas spent more than $14-million-dollars just in transfers, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt.

While the most expensive transfer was Brazilian defender Samir Caetano, who was bought by Tigres UANL in an estimated $6.5-million-dollar transfer from English side Watford FC. In fact, the 27-year-old defender just played 9 games for a total of 710 minutes in last tournament.

Liga MX 2023: When does the transfer window begin?

According to the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS), the upcoming 2022-2023 Liga MX transfer window will be open from Wednesday, January 4, 2023 to Wednesday, February 1, 2023. It will be valid for the last tournament of the Liga MX season.

This gives enough time to all the 18 Liga MX Clubs as well as their front offices to make the neccesary changes to their roster. Also, to make the neccesary scout work and reports to track down the best players that could fit perfectly to each team's needs.

As the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura will begin on Thursday, January 5, 2023, both Toluca and Pachuca will have to work quicker than everybody else if they want to bring in new players for the upcoming tournament. Otherwise, they will have to look for talent within the Mexican league.