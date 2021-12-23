A wounded man can be really dangerous and the historical Mexican club Chivas may confirm it: there is a chance of losing a lawsuit filed by its former player Alan Pulido, who is not having a good time because of his wife

Chivas' dark times may not be over soon. Since Matias Almeyda, current MLS San Jose Earthquakes coach, departure, the club has been far away from good results. This is on sports issues. The new trouble may come from the economic angle, because of a lawsuit filed by one of its past figures that could cost huge money.

On December 2019, Alan Pulido, one of the most popular and vital players for Guadalajara during Almeyda's golden era, announced his departure to Sporting Kansas City, in a move that represented several million dollars in income for el Rebaño Sagrado.

According to Record's column "El Francotirador", Pulido decided to sue Chivas to demand the fulfillment of the percentage he might have received for his transfer to MLS. The amount is equivalent to $1 million, but after the legal battle, it may double as a punishment, if FIFA's Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules in favor of the soccer player.

Alan Pulido may not have troubles only with Chivas

The same mentioned source shares that Alan is not in a great moment right now: he is dealing with the lawsuit against Chivas, a worsened knee injury, and heart issues with his wife Ileana Salas, the one could have moved back to Mexico and left the soccer player alone in Kansas City.

It seems that the love story of Pulido and Salas may have come to a definite end; at least that is what the elimination of Instagram photos together communicate. Regrettable scenario because the couple had just gotten married on December 2019, just one month after Alan has arrived at MLS.

In 2021, the former Chivas player has participated in 22 games with Sporting Kansas City, considering regular season and playoffs. He scored 8 goals, half of the quantity that his teammates Daniel Salloi and Johny Russell have gotten. Wizards were eliminated by Real Salt Lake on MLS Cup Conference Semifinals.