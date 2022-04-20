Paris Saint-Germain are just a few steps away from securing their 10th French league trophy. As a matter of fact, Mauricio Pochettino's men can win the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title when they take on Angers today. Check out here what they need to do to become champions.

The UEFA Champions League aspirations may be over for PSG, but a domestic success seems to be just around the corner for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Paris Saint-Germain can secure the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title today when they visit Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar will take part in this game, though, which is why Kylian Mbappe will have to do it all by himself - again. The Frenchman has put the team on his back many times this campaign, which could be his last at the Parc des Princes before he hits the free agency.

PSG may have left a lot to be desired in terms of performances but they have still managed to get results in the French league and stayed atop the standings for much of the season. Now, it looks like their 10th Ligue 1 title is all but secured.

Ligue 1 2021-22 standings: What do PSG need to become champions?

Unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain are just a few steps away from claiming their first piece of silverware this season. They may have failed to succeed in Europe or the Coupe de France, but they are close to getting the job done in the league.

After 32 rounds of play, PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 74 points (W23 D5 L4), followed by Olympique Marseille with 59 points (W17 D8 L7). While Pochettino's side takes on Angers, Jorge Sampaoli's boys will host Nantes. This is what Paris Saint-Germain need to win the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title today:

PSG beat Angers, Marseille don't defeat Nantes.

PSG draw with Angers, Marseille lose to Nantes.

Even if they fail to secure the championship today, it looks like a matter of time before they finally claim the trophy. Anything can happen as long as Marseille are in contention, but the gap to the leaders seems too big to turn around.