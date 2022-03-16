Former Paris Saint-Germain and Bradford City striker Bruno Rodriguez had to have his leg amputated to end with a constant suffering after the effects of his playing career.

Life after retirement could be tough for many athletes. For years, they compete at the highest level and push their bodies to the limit in the process. Unfortunately, some players suffer the impact of that even years after they hung up the boots.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Bruno Rodriguez had a leg amputated to end with a 'permanent suffering' related to the effects of his playing career. The Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels (UNFP) in France confirmed the sad news last weekend.

“He was one of the strikers who marked our football from the early 90s to the heart of the 2000s. @UNFP sends strength and courage to Bruno Rodriguez, who had to, after the effects of his football career, resolve to the amputation of a leg by dint of permanent suffering,” a statement read, as quoted by The Sun.

The playing career of Bruno Rodriguez, the former PSG player who had a leg amputated

PSG have also shown their support for their former player during this difficult moment: “Paris Saint-Germain sends a message of support to its former striker Bruno Rodriguez, his family and his loved ones in this difficult ordeal. The Club brings you all its strength and hopes to be able to welcome you as soon as possible to the Parc des Princes.”

Apart from two loan spells abroad, the first one at Bradford City in 1999 - who were in the Premier League by then - and the second at Rayo Vallecano in 2001, Rodriguez spent practically his entire career in France.

His résumé includes a number of stints across his home country as he played for Monaco, Bastia, RC Strasbourg, Metz, PSG, Lens, and Clermont Foot. He retired in 2005 with 76 goals in 259 games under his belt.