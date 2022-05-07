Luis Suarez reportedly wants to return to the Barcelona ranks and is prepared to make sacrifices for the deal to happen. Should he return he would join the list consisting of players like Gerard Pique, Cesc Fabregas, and Hristo Stoichkov, who have managed to leave Barca and return at some point.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly plans to strengthen the attacking line in the summer transfer window. His intention is to bring a new striker so that he can use former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more in the wing position.

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were recently mentioned as possible options. However, the Blaugrana's quest for a new offensive player has also been hindered by the impending move of the Norwegian to Manchester City, and Bayern Munich's reluctance to sell the Pole.

Thus, Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez revealed on the Chiringito TV show that Barcelona are looking into bringing Luis Suarez back to their ranks. The Uruguayan left Barca in tears in the summer of 2020 and joined rivals Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. It ultimately proved to be a top-notch deal as he lead them to the 2020-21 La Liga title at the end of the season.

Barcelona to lure Luis Suarez back?

While many Spanish outlets have already linked him to MLS and the Turkish Super League, Suarez is ready for an unexpected transfer to Barcelona. It is said that Atletico aren't willing to offer him a new contract, and he will leave the Wanda Metropolitano as a free agent.

The report adds that the veteran ace is willing to take a pay cut in order to facilitate a Camp Nou comeback. At the moment, he earns €6.5 million per year at Atletico Madrid. In addition, he reportedly already spoken to Barcelona coach Xavi.

Following the example of Gerard Pique, Cesc Fabregas, and Hristo Stoichkov

Should Suarez return to Barcelona he will join various other players who have made their comeback to the La Liga giants in their careers. For example, Hristo Stoichkov is regarded as one of the most illustrious members of the club's Johan Cruyff period legends. Parma offered him a one-year contract after his departure from Barcelona after spending five seasons at Camp Nou. A year later, the Bulgarian striker returned for two more years before retiring.

Another example is Cesc Fabregas who grew up playing with Lionel Messi, and he was one of the many Barca youngsters who was enchanted with the Premier League. When he was a teenager, Arsene Wenger convinced him that he would be a star in England at a very young age. It wasn't until 2011 that Fabregas made his long-awaited return to Barcelona, and he wasn't very impressed. Moreover, he never achieved the stardom he aspired to at the club where he grew up, despite winning La Liga with Barcelona.

However, the team's greatest comeback story is that of Gerard Pique. At Manchester United, the Spanish defender won the Champions League in 2008 thanks to Sir Alex Ferguson's charm. That summer, Pep Guardiola welcomed him back, and since then, the veteran has gone on to become one of the greatest and most successful players in the club's history, winning a total of 30 trophies in the Blaugrana jersey.