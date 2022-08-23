Sometimes it is safer to do the right thing as a Lille player learned after getting a double sanction by the club before their ill-fated 7-1 pounding over the weekend.

How to add insult to injury? A Lille player found out that the club has sanctioned him by dropping him to the reserves indefinitely and paying a huge fine. The reason? Going out partying the night before Lille’s big game against PSG.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé showed no mercy with a 7-1 pounding that puts PSG top of Ligue 1 and has Lille 1-1-1 to start the campaign.

For Mohamed Bayo, who did not play in the match, that night out may cost him his spot at Lille permanently. Bayo played in the first two games of the season.

Who is Mohamed Bayo?

Mohamed Bayo is a 24-year-old forward who plays on the Guinea national team. Bayo was signed this season by Lille and has yet to score. Bayo had gone out with a group of friends the night before the PSG match and was photographed and images popped up on social media.

Lille president Olivier Létang was “outraged” by the conduct of the player who the club had spent 14 million euros on during the offseason. During his time at Clermont Ferrand, Bayo was sentenced to two months in prison for driving while under the influence of alcohol in 2021.

For Bayo it could be over before it even begins at Lille, who is on a five-year deal with the club, and clearly things are not off to a good start.