Where to watch Liverpool vs Lille live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will host Lille on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action, with comprehensive details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options readily available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

Liverpool are on a dominant run in this Champions League, having secured a perfect 6-0 record so far and sitting comfortably atop the group with 18 points. With their offensive firepower led by Mohamed Salah, they look virtually unstoppable.

Lille, though aware of the challenge ahead against such a powerful side, have been impressive in their own right, currently among the top 8 in the competition. Despite the odds, they will need to give their all to secure a strong result and position themselves well for the final Matchday.

When will the Liverpool vs Lille match be played?

Liverpool take on Lille this Tuesday, January 21, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Lille: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Lille. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.