Lille vs PSG: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Ligue 1 game on August 28, 2026

Lille host PSG at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Matchday 2 of Ligue 1. Lille opened with a win, while the defending champions were held by Rennes. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Lille vs PSG Tournament Ligue 1 Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS En Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Lille vs PSG in the USA

Lille vs. PSG will be available to watch in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS En Español. For streaming, Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are some options for viewers in the country.

Can I watch Lille vs PSG for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can currently watch Lille vs. PSG through the 5-day free-trial offer. The platform’s official match page currently displays the game with a “Try for free” option, allowing eligible users to access the broadcast.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Lille has an opportunity to make an early statement in the 2026-27 Ligue 1 title race. Davide Ancelotti‘s team opened the campaign with a 2-0 win away to Angers, with Olivier Giroud and Tiago Santos scoring before halftime.

A victory against the defending champions would give Lille six points from its first two league games and provide an immediate test of its ambitions after finishing third last season.

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

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PSG, meanwhile, cannot afford another slow start. The reigning French champions were held 2-2 by Rennes in their league opener after falling two goals behind, with new signing Ferran Torres scoring twice after halftime to rescue a point.

Luis Enrique‘s team also lost the Trophee des Champions to Lens before beating Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, so the trip to Lille represents another demanding early test for a side expected to compete for every major trophy.

There is another reason this fixture stands out: PSG’s unbeaten run against Lille is on the line. The Parisians have not lost in their last 10 competitive meetings with the northern club, while Lille’s most recent home victory over PSG came in 2019. At the same time, Lille has started strongly at home in recent seasons.

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Lille vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Lille (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer; Romain Perraud, Alexsandro, Nathan Ngoy, Tiago Santos; Nabil Bentaleb, Ngal’ayel Mukau; Basar Onal, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Ethan Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, Desire Doue.

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What time is the Lille vs PSG match?

The Lille vs. PSG match kicks off Friday, August 28, at 2:45 PM ET at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: