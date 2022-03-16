Lille and Chelsea will clash again today at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Find here how and where to watch or live stream free this exciting UCL game from different parts of the world.

Lille will host Chelsea today at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in an exciting second leg match for the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The defending champions Chelsea clinched a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge with goals scored by Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic. The Blues will be looking to defend the lead they took two weeks ago and seal their spot in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

On the other hand, the French side knows it will face a very tough challenge. Although Lille will play at home, they are clear underdogs for this game against one of the best teams in the world.

Lille vs Chelsea: Starting Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

Lille vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Galavision, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com