Olympiacos host AC Milan on November 26, 2026 in the Europa League, a fixture that carries weight for both sides given their contrasting recent paths in the competition. Olympiacos arrive with a mostly settled group and no reported absences, while Milan have been hit hard by injuries and poor results. Both predicted lineups below reflect the predicted lineups each side could field for this one.

Olympiacos set up in a 4-2-3-1 with Stefan Ortega behind a back four of Saliakas, Retsos, Carmo and Bruno. Freuler and Sa sit as the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Toufakis, Martins and Fortounis just behind Gonzalez up top. With no absences to account for, this looks close to their strongest available group, and the shape allows Fortounis freedom to drift and link play between midfield and the striker.

Olympiacos’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Manolis Saliakas, Panagiotis Retsos, David Carmo, Onyemaechi Bruno; Remo Freuler, Gustavo Sa, Paschalis Toufakis; Gelson Martins, Armando Gonzalez, Konstantinos Fortounis.

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Milan line up in a 4-4-1-1, with Maignan in goal behind Gila, De Winter, Diawara and Estupinan. Hutchinson, Jashari, Rabiot and Musah make up a four-man midfield, with Cisse in support of Ramos as the central striker. The absences of Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Terracciano, Gabbia, Saelemaekers and Perera strip depth from both the attack and the bench, leaving Milan with a leaner group to work with against an Olympiacos side at full strength.

AC Milan’s predicted lineup (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, Pervis Estupinan; Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

How does Olympiacos arrive for the game vs AC Milan?

Olympiacos go into this match unbeaten in their last three outings. They drew 0-0 with Rennes on November 4 after back to back 1-0 wins, first over Sparta on October 22 and then over Marseille on October 15. That run has given them a measure of stability, and a strong showing against Milan would add a signature result to their European campaign.

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How does AC Milan arrive for the game vs Olympiacos?

AC Milan arrive in much rockier form. They lost 0-2 to Ferencvaros on November 5 and fell 0-3 to Bournemouth on October 22, though they did beat Red Bull 4-0 on October 15. With six players out, Milan need a response in Piraeus to steady their Europa League campaign.