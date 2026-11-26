Viktoria host Benfica on November 26, 2026 in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League, a meeting that could shape how both sides sit in the table down the stretch. Neither club can afford to waste points at this stage of the competition, and both predicted lineups suggest a willingness to go for the win rather than sit back. The matchup pits a Viktoria side chasing consistency against a Benfica team that has been scoring freely.

Viktoria line up in a 3-4-1-2 with Florian Wiegele behind a back three of Tobiáš Pališčák, Sampson Dweh and Filip Prebsl. Adam Gabriel and Amar Memić provide width across midfield alongside Patrik Hrošovský and Lukáš Červ, while Merchas Doski sits just behind a front two of Prince Adu and Christophe Kabongo. With no absences listed, this looks close to the strongest group available, and the shape is built to compress space in midfield before releasing both forwards quickly.

Viktoria’s predicted lineup (3-4-1-2): Florian Wiegele; Tobiáš Pališčák, Sampson Dweh, Filip Prebsl; Adam Gabriel, Patrik Hrošovský, Amar Memić, Lukáš Červ, Merchas Doski; Prince Adu, Christophe Kabongo.

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Benfica set up in a 4-1-2-3 with Anatoliy Trubin in goal behind a back four of Alexander Bah, Clément Lenglet, Alessandro Circati and Souffian El Karouani. João Palhinha screens the defense, with Cláudio Echeverri and Georgiy Sudakov operating ahead of him to link play into a front three of Dodi Lukébakio, Jhon Durán and Andreas Schjelderup. Leandro Barreiro is out, which trims their midfield options, but the attacking personnel on the team sheet still matches the scoring form they have shown in recent matches.

Benfica’s predicted lineup (4-1-2-3): Anatoliy Trubin; Alexander Bah, Clément Lenglet, Alessandro Circati, Souffian El Karouani; Cláudio Echeverri, João Palhinha, Georgiy Sudakov; Dodi Lukébakio, Jhon Durán, Andreas Schjelderup.

How does Viktoria arrive for the game vs Benfica?

Viktoria come into this one with a mixed recent run. They beat Lillestroem 1-0 on November 5, but that followed back-to-back defeats, a 1-2 loss to Levski Sofia on October 22 and a 1-2 loss to Ferencvaros on October 15. The win over Lillestroem snapped that two-game skid, and Viktoria need another result here to build real momentum in the group phase.

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How does Benfica arrive for the game vs Viktoria?

Benfica arrive in much stronger form, having won their last three outings. They beat Lech Poznan 3-1 on November 5, following a 4-1 win over Omonia on October 22 and a 4-1 win over Celtic on October 15. That run of goals and results puts Benfica under pressure to keep the streak alive and continue climbing the standings.