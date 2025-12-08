Luis Suarez expected to leave Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with next destination reportedly in sight

Several of Inter Miami‘s iconic players, such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, have announced their plans to retire at the end of the regular season. With the inclusion of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the team achieved its first MLS title, a remarkable feat for a club that was founded as recently as 2018.
Following this significant achievement, Luis Suarez is reportedly considering his future with the team, as he desires a reunion with Nacional in Uruguay. This news comes from German Garcia Grova of TyC Sports, who shared the information on his X account.
“Suarez is seriously considering a return to Nacional. The striker will decide his future in the coming days. At this time, it’s most likely he’ll leave Inter Miami,“ Garcia Grova stated, offering insights into the Uruguayan striker’s plans.
With Suarez’s potential departure, Inter Miami may be exploring options to strengthen their roster around Messi, who is anticipated to remain with the team through 2026. As the reigning US champions prepare for upcoming challenges, they will need standout performers to succeed in crucial tournaments.
Suarez’s stats with Inter Miami so far
The Uruguayan star has been a crucial component of Inter Miami’s strategy alongside Messi. His goals and assists have been pivotal in securing this title and others during his one-year tenure with the club.
These are his statistics:
- Major League Soccer (MLS): 28 matches, 10 goals, 10 assists
- MLS Cup Playoffs: 2 matches, 0 goals, 1 assist
- CONCACAF Champions Cup: 8 matches, 3 goals, 2 assists
- Leagues Cup: 6 matches, 3 goals, 3 assists
- FIFA Club World Cup: 4 matches, 1 goal, 1 assist
- TOTAL (All Competitions): 48 matches, 17 goals, 17 assists
Suarez’s teams in his career so far
As Suarez contemplates leaving Inter Miami, he could be eyeing a return to Uruguay to conclude a storied career that includes numerous teams. These are the teams Luis Suarez has played for during his career:
- Nacional (Uruguay)
- Groningen (Netherlands)
- Ajax (Netherlands)
- Liverpool (England)
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Atletico de Madrid (Spain)
- Gremio (Brazil)
- Inter Miami (USA)
