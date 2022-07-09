Despite Paris Saint-Germain having been victorious in Ligue 1, there is talk that their star-studded attacking trio is unhappy. There have been reports of a disagreement between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe about the future of their teammate Neymar.

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned champions of Ligue 1, but the club's supporters did not want to celebrate the achievement with the players since they are so unhappy with the performance of their team right now. Red-and-Blues' supporters booed Lionel Messi and Neymar at the club's first league encounter of March.

Each time either of the two South American superstars touched the ball while playing against Bordeaux, they were jeered by their fans. The booing came only a day after the PSG ultras demanded that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi step down in the wake of his team's most recent European humiliation.

It's possible that the great expectations placed on the front three of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar are one of the factors contributing to the team's inability to work together harmoniously. Despite showing a lot of promise during their first season playing together at the Parc des Princes, they were never able to get into top gear.

Neymar's future causes split between PSG's dressing room

Now, a report published in the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo emphasizes discontentment among the three star players. The claims that Kylian Mbappe will have a significant amount of influence over the club's sports choices as part of his new agreement were one of the most notable features surrounding his renewal.

This would include giving the striker a vote on whether other players should be bought and maintained, in addition to choices about managers and sports directors. According to the most recent source, the 23-year-old is of the opinion that PSG should attempt to move on from Neymar.

However, the Frenchman's idea has been greeted with opposition by Lionel Messi. The Argentine is standing by his south American pal in regard to his performance on the field as well as his relevance to the locker room.

Although it may look as if the 30-year-old Brazilian's future in France's capital is unclear, his current deal was just extended all the way through the year 2027. In addition, there is the fact that he has significant pay demands and contractual certainties mean that his departure is quite improbable.