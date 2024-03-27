Lionel Messi is 36 years old, but he is still performing at an extraordinary level for Inter Miami. Last year, the Argentine star gave The Herons their first title in franchise history with the 2023 Leagues Cup. Now, he wants more.

Meanwhile, Messi has also a huge challenge playing for the national team in the upcoming 2024 Copa America. They arrive as defending World Champions and will go for a second consecutive title on that regional tournament.

However, in a constant question for him and other veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo, no one knows for sure if the end is near for Lionel Messi in the MLS. The legend finally spoke about that situation.

When will Lionel Messi retire?

After the wonderful story in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi has already won everything as a professional. As a consequence, retirement will depend entirely on his desire to continue competing in the MLS. Leo finally spoke about that possibility during an interview with Big Time.

“I know that as soon as I believe that I can no longer perform, or no longer enjoy the game, or not able to help my teammates, then I will stop. For my retirement, it will not matter what age I am. If I feel good, I will keep playing.”

Messi was unequivocal in pointing out that he himself would not allow to display a mediocre level to his millions of fans. “I am very self-critical, I know when I am doing well, when I am doing poorly, when I play well, and when I play poorly.”

Will Lionel Messi play the 2026 World Cup?

According to Messi’s statement, there is no exact date set for his retirement at the moment. This means that if he feels good in two years, the 2026 World Cup is absolutely not ruled out.

“I haven’t thought about it yet (retirement). Nowadays, I try to enjoy the day-to-day, the moments, without thinking about the future. I don’t have anything clear yet. I hope to keep playing for a while longer, which is what I enjoy.”

For example, Cristiano Ronaldo will be 39 years old at UEFA Euro 2024 and his level remains fantastic playing for Portugal and Al Nassr. That’s why, Messi seems yet many years away of a possible retirement.

“When the time comes, I will surely find the path to what fulfills me and what I like, and a new role. When I feel it’s time to take that step, I’ll do it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I’ll try to keep competing because it’s what I like and what I know how to do.”